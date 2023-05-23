Emil fishing the River Coquet. Picture: Bob Smith

Steve McGann has been the manger since it opened, having worked for decades at the brickworks there before it closed and the site converted to the fishery.

He has done an immense amount of work in the fishery’s development and maintenance, and he will be missed.

I gather that he will still be around part-time helping out and will continue to coach whenever required.

He was been coaching for some years now and has a terrific knowledge, and knows the fishery and how to fish it probably better than anyone else.

I wish Steve a long and happy retirement and look forward to seeing him at Thrunton without all the pressure of management on his shoulders.

For the last few months, I’ve been meeting Emil from the USA as he’s been lecturing students from his university at Alnwick Castle.

The students come over for a few months to experience some of our culture and go on visits to places such as York, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Lindisfarne.

Emil enjoys his fishing and we have fished Chatton and Thrunton alternate weeks as well as the River Coquet.

He has also spent happy hours fishing the River Aln.

Back home, Emil trout fishes in Montana and Minnesota, and he was keen to learn how to fly fish in Northumberland.

Unfortunately, his time is now up and he is flying home.

The local rivers are running low and clear and need a good drop of rain to get the migratory fish moving.