Thrunton Long Crag fishery hosts party for famous fly tier Kenny Middlemist
There were prizes for the three heaviest fish caught.
First prize was won by Peter McEwan with a trout of four-and-a-half pounds, second was Dick Taylor with a fish of three and three-quarter pounds, and third was Paul Mallaburn with a three-pound fish.
Last Friday, there was a gale force wind and only the keenest were out.
One rod, fishing a four-hour session, had 13 trout – some under an indicator, others tilt polling a lure and others he caught on buzzers.
I had eight in two hours using either a single buzzer, a pheasant tail or a small gold ribbed hare’s ear.
Lots of anglers are put off by the wind but it can be a helpful ally.
Less than a month before the river trout season starts, so ensure licences and permits are renewed.
