Thrunton Long Crag fishery hosts party for famous fly tier Kenny Middlemist

Thrunton Long Crag.

Kenny Middlemist, the highly respected and world renowned fly tier, celebrated his 80th birthday by inviting friends to a friendly competition at Thrunton Long Crag Fishery, writes Bob Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were prizes for the three heaviest fish caught.

First prize was won by Peter McEwan with a trout of four-and-a-half pounds, second was Dick Taylor with a fish of three and three-quarter pounds, and third was Paul Mallaburn with a three-pound fish.

Last Friday, there was a gale force wind and only the keenest were out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One rod, fishing a four-hour session, had 13 trout – some under an indicator, others tilt polling a lure and others he caught on buzzers.

I had eight in two hours using either a single buzzer, a pheasant tail or a small gold ribbed hare’s ear.

Lots of anglers are put off by the wind but it can be a helpful ally.

Less than a month before the river trout season starts, so ensure licences and permits are renewed.