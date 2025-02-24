Thrunton Long Crag fishery hosts party for famous fly tier Kenny Middlemist

Kenny Middlemist, the highly respected and world renowned fly tier, celebrated his 80th birthday by inviting friends to a friendly competition at Thrunton Long Crag Fishery, writes Bob Smith.

There were prizes for the three heaviest fish caught.

First prize was won by Peter McEwan with a trout of four-and-a-half pounds, second was Dick Taylor with a fish of three and three-quarter pounds, and third was Paul Mallaburn with a three-pound fish.

Last Friday, there was a gale force wind and only the keenest were out.

One rod, fishing a four-hour session, had 13 trout – some under an indicator, others tilt polling a lure and others he caught on buzzers.

I had eight in two hours using either a single buzzer, a pheasant tail or a small gold ribbed hare’s ear.

Lots of anglers are put off by the wind but it can be a helpful ally.

Less than a month before the river trout season starts, so ensure licences and permits are renewed.

