Thrunton Long Crag fishery hosts first Big One 2025 heat, with thousands of pounds up for grabs

By Bob Smith
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 14:57 BST
There are thousands of pounds of cash prizes to be won as the Big One 2025 competition starts this weekend at Thrunton Long Crag fishery, writes Bob Smith.

There will be five qualifying heats in total at Thrunton Long Crag and Chatton fisheries.

The final will be held over two consecutive days, with the first at Chatton and the second day at Thrunton.

Anyone interested should contact either fishery to book their entry.

On Thursday (March 6), Andrew Sowerby from Semperfli will be demonstrating how to use new materials to tie salmon flies at Rod and Tackle at Cramlington.

In the last few days, Andrew has caught the first spring salmon of the season from the River Tyne.

On the still water scene this last week the fish have been deeper.

Bigger, heavier flies on intermediate and sinking lines have been most successful. However, the trout have taken smaller flies. Teams of three buzzers with the heaviest on the point brought fish to the nets.

