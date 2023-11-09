Thrunton Long Crag and Chatton fisheries host successful The Big One championship

Winner Tony Fox with his trophy. Picture: The UK Big One

The finalists had come through qualifying heats to reach the two-day final, which was held at Thrunton Long Crag fishery on Saturday and Chatton fishery on Sunday.

Saturday at Thrunton was a really good challenge for the anglers with Long Crag as flat as a mirror and bright sunshine. I was there at the start and the anglers were soon into fish. As the day progressed the trout were harder to tempt. When the results were analysed everything was to fish for the next day at Chatton, with Ryan Matthews in the lead and Tony Fox second.

Sunday began with rain as the gates opened at 7.30am. The weather dried up and there was a ripple on the water in the arms of Chatton Lake. I enjoyed watching the anglers changing tactics as the ripple disappeared and flat conditions dominated.

It soon became apparent that fortunes had changed and some were catching more fish and others were catching only a few.

Unfortunately Matthews found it difficult and only caught a few trout, however Fox had 10 trout and took the trophy and the £3,000 cheque.

The trophy, made by my good friend Ronnie Glass from Kelso, is a stunning replica of a brown and rainbow trout.

Craig Crompton was in 10th position after the Thrunton leg but had a very good day at Chatton and moved up to second. He received a £1,000 cheque. Glenn Appleby ended up in third position and received a £600 cheque. Cash prizes were received down to ninth position. A number of rods, reels and vouchers were also presented to some of the competitors.

This has been a very successful competition and the organisers would like to thank the main sponsor, Quality Fast Facades. Next year it will be even bigger with qualifying heats being held in Scotland, the south of England and Ireland.