Thrunton Long Crag and Chatton fisheries host Big One final at the weekend

Chatton fishery will host the first day of the Big One final on Saturday.

This weekend sees the final of the biggest still water competition in the country, writes Bob Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big One finalists will be fishing at Chatton fishery on Saturday (April 26) and Thrunton Long Crag fishery on Sunday (April 27).

The rod with the best points score over the two days will be presented with the superb trophy and a £3,000 first prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining competitors will share a £5,000 prize pot plus lots of fishing tackle and vouchers provided by various sponsors.

Good luck to all the finalists.

A few salmon have started to be caught on the Coquet, which is very low and clear.

Things are starting to warm up which has resulted in more hatches of flies, so more trout are coming to anglers’ nets.

On the still waters the easterly wind has kept temperatures cool, however anglers have still been bringing good numbers of trout to their nets on various patterns, including dry flies.

With the final of the Big One competition on Sunday at Thrunton fishing Long Crag, and another club fishing Coe Crag, the fishery will be closed for the duration of both competitions.