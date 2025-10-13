Thrunton fishery holds competition in aid of Breast Cancer Now charity

Thrunton Long Crag fishery.

With the river trout season closed, the still water competition season is underway, writes Bob Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thrunton hosted their annual Breast Cancer Now charity four hour competition. The heaviest two-fish bag won the trophy.

The eventual winner was Paul Mallaburn, second was Ray Angus, and third was Rory Brotherton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leisure anglers at the same fishery had superb sport with dry flies or emerger patterns.

The best bag during the week went to Ken Glenton with 22 trout in a single session.

Chatton fishery announced the dates for their annual Eddie Brown Winter Series.

There will be three heats from which the top eight qualifiers will fish the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heats will be fished on October 26 and November 9 and 23. The final will take place on December 7.

The entry fee is £35 including soup and a roll, £20 non returnable deposit with booking.

Please call the fishery on 01668215226 if you wish to participate.

Bill McCarrol caught a tagged fish at Chatton this week and won the prize pot, which was £140.

The Codgers and Ellen clubs fished at Chatton and the best bag was 21 trout on lures.