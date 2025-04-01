Thrunton and Chatton fisheries report good bags of trout

By Bob Smith
Published 1st Apr 2025, 12:02 BST
Trout are being tempted by Damsels and Bloodworm lures.
The Big One competition heats took a rest on Sunday because it was Mother’s Day, writes Bob Smith.

The next heat is at Chatton fishery this Sunday (April 6). There are not many heats left now for anglers to qualify for the final.

Thomas Turner is holding a valuation day at the Rod and Tackle shop in Cramlington on Monday, April 7. This is the perfect opportunity for a professional assessment for anyone who wants any fishing tackle valued.

Fishing-wise, this last week has varied with the weather. Some days have had a cold wind while others have been warm.

Thrunton reports several anglers have had maximum bags of 20 trout. Rods have had really good sport using dry flies, CDCs, Top Hats and Buzzers.

Chatton fishery had their best week so far, with regulars catching bags of up to 22.

The trout have been deep, but lures such as Damsels and Bloodworms fished a little deeper have been bringing trout to anglers’ nets.

