Megan Potrac just ahead of fellow Harrier Molly Roche at Lambton Castle. Picture by Stuart Whitman.

Held this time in the splendid setting of the Lambton Castle Estate in County Durham, there was at last some proper mud to be seen following the wetter conditions, which meant a proper cross country challenge.

The individual win came courtesy of in-form Oliver Calvert in the U15 Boys race, who made light work of his Fast Pack handicap to overtake all those in front of him and also run the day’s fastest U15 time.

He was backed up by Oliver Tomlinson in fourth, Harry Armstrong in 13th, Stephen Craske in 19th and Dan Burrow 20th, the team finishing second to North Shields Polytechnic but remaining ahead of NSP and Durham City overall in a keenly fought division.

The first team victory was supplied once again by the club’s all-conquering U17 Boys, with this time Elliot Kelso first back in sixth place, ahead of Liam Roche in 10th, Will de Vere-Owen in 12th and Bertie Marr 19th. Their third consecutive team victory in the league means that the boys have already opened up a big gap at the top of the table.

The second team victory was in the day’s final Senior Men’s fixture. In a race that saw a battle at the front between England Youth Internationals Josh Blevins of Gateshead and Chris Perkins of Birtley - with Blevins finally winning out - Sam Hancox was first back for Morpeth in 19th and also second from Fast Pack.

Hancox was followed home by Connor Marshall in 23rd and Dave Stabler 24th, both making their NEHL debuts for this season. The scoring count of six was made up by Andy Hebden, Matty Walton and Andy Lawrence.

With the team finishing comfortably ahead of nearest challengers Sunderland and Gateshead Harriers on the day, the team division now shows a four point gap to nearest rivals Tyne Bridge Harriers and Gateshead who are tied in second place.