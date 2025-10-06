Thousands of runners brave the weather to take part in milestone Kielder Marathon events

Runners from Morpeth Harriers were among the thousands who took part.

Almost 2,500 runners, including Paula Radcliffe, Olympian Laura Muir and TV star Sophie Raworth, descended on Kielder Reservoir over the weekend to take part in the events at Britain’s most beautiful marathon.

Although Storm Amy rained-off Saturday’s events, Kielder Marathon weekend returned on Sunday for the 15th time, with scores of runners taking part in the marathon, half marathon, 10K, and the Junior races.

Due to the impacts of the storm and weather warnings, Saturday’s 10K was rescheduled, taking place the next day, and the Gravel Duathlon was cancelled.

The main event takes place alongside Northumbrian Water’s iconic Kielder Reservoir and sees participants running a gruelling 26 miles on and off-road through Kielder Forest.

This year, Ceri Reeves and Steph Mccall took home the titles of male and female marathon winners, with times of two hours 46 minutes and 32 seconds, and 2h 59m and 31s respectively.

Nathan Lawson was the first male to cross the line of the half marathon, finishing in an impressive 1h, 13m and 45s – while Morpeth Harrier Catriona Macdonald was the female winner with a time of 1h 25m 55s

Earlier in the day, the 10K races were won by Craig Gunn and Tokyo Olympian silver medallist Laura Muir, who won in incredible times of 34m 16s, and 37m 16s respectively.

One of the female marathon runners was also treated to a huge surprise as her partner, who also ran alongside her, dropped to one knee and proposed on the finish line and she said yes.

David Hall, head of Commercial Strategy & Transformation at Northumbrian Water, said: “This event is truly special, but with it being the 15-year milestone it has been even more sentimental – and I know a few of the runners we have had this weekend have taken part in every event since we started in 2010.

“Over the course of the weekend, I have heard some incredible stories, and it is so special to know how far people travel to take part in our event – which of course wouldn’t be possible without all of our brilliant volunteers and event teams, who work incredibly hard to make the weekend what it is, so thank you to all of those involved.”

Events of the North director Steve Cram said: “Thanks to Storm Amy, it’s been a more complicated and challenging Kielder Marathon weekend than usual, but everyone involved was equal to that.

“All of our great event partners teamed up to make sure we were able to go ahead with most of the races.

“We worked with Northumbrian Water and Forestry England crews throughout Saturday and overnight to ensure that the course was safe – we’re really grateful to both organisations.

“I want to pay particular tribute to our own staff and our amazing volunteers for their phenomenal commitment in the lead up to and over the weekend.

“And, of course, the event would be nothing without our runners, who showed up in their thousands.”