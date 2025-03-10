Thompson hits two in Berwick hockey success

An Abi Thompson double gave Berwick hockey club the points against Boroughmuir.

The borderers travelled up for a mid-week fixture under the floodlights at Rosehill High School in East Lothian and maintained their promotion push with a great team performance in Women’s East Three.

They have a big local derby fixture this Saturday when they take on an eighth-placed Kelso side who haven’t won on their travels so far this season with two draws and seven defeats.

Berwick have won six and lost just once at home as they remain in second spot behind and Inverleith team who had stretched their position at the top to ten points.