The Northumbrian Anglers Federation announces cup winners

Chatton Fishery is holding a competition on December 29.

With the end of the salmon season, The Northumbrian Anglers Federation have declared that Mr Mulgrew from Bedlington has won the Centenary Cup for the heaviest salmon, which weighed 17lbs 9oz, writes Bob Smith.

Mr Final, from Widdrington, won the Jim Hardy Trophy for the heaviest sea trout, which was 13lbs 3oz.

Mr Robson, from Prudhoe, won the Centenary Cup for catching the heaviest brown trout, which weighed 17lbs 8oz.

The Coquet had a good run of salmon last season with at least 239 fish caught on the Federation’s stretches.

Fewer sea trout were caught than the previous year, but 120 fish were still caught.

The final of the Eddie Brown Memorial Trophy was fished at Chatton last weekend. Conditions were not ideal, but Brian Lillie won first prize.

Davy Parker was second and Glenn Appleby was third.

It was a nice touch that the new owners of Chatton fishery invited Roger Brown, Eddie’s son, back to present the prizes.

Chatton is holding a competition on their bait lake for under-13s during the Christmas holidays. It’s on Sunday, December 29, and anyone interested should contact the fishery as spaces are limited.

On Boxing Day, Northumbrian Water are holding a competition at Derwent Reservoir for adults and juniors. Fishing is from 10am-3pm and registration is at 9am.

There will be an eight fish limit.

If you are heading out to the still waters over the festive period, please check the opening days and times before you set off to avoid any disappointment.