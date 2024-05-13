The Mayflies are hatching to give perfect conditions for dry fly anglers

Chatton Fishery hosts the first day of the Big One competition final on Saturday.

The month of May is a fabulous time for the dry fly angler with the Mayfly hatch, writes Bob Smith.

However, the black hawthorn flies are high up on the trout menu.

I had my friend Chris Skillen staying for a few days last week. We travelled up to the borders to catch up with an old dear friend. When we arrived there were clouds of hawthorn flies around in numbers I had not seen this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We were invited to cast a line on their private loch. The trout were rising regularly and Chris put his tying of a hawthorn on. I put a size 16 foam beetle and caught two hard fighting trout in two casts.

Chris was playing trout regularly.

I tried an unweighted buzzer but attracted nothing. I changed to a similar nymph and then a wet fly, nothing. Back to small dry flies – F Fly, Griffiths Gnat, Shipmans, Palomino, Yellow Owl and Shuttlecocks all attracted trout.

Our four weight rods were bent continuously with trout that were jumping high out of the water. Chris and I fished for an hour and had 19 to the net. We missed a couple and dropped some off too.

Another day I spent two hours on the Coquet.

I was using a small wet Butcher pattern and got a good take from a nine-inch Browie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I caught a number of small trout before deciding to try a heavily weighted bug-like pattern. Just as the faster water began to slow my line tightened and the fish swam strongly upstream.

It was quite struggle to bring the 13-inch brown trout to my net.

On Saturday I went to the Riverdale Hotel in Bellingham for the Rod and Tackle Guideline day.

Experts were giving demonstrations, advice and lessons to the enthusiastic anglers on the river North Tyne and on the hotel lawns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a very successful day and I can see the Rod and Tackle shop in Cramlington making this an annual event.

This weekend sees the final of the Big One competition. It will be fished at Chatton Fishery on Saturday and Thrunton Long Crag on Sunday.