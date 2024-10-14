The Coquet yields good numbers of salmon for Federation members this season

The brown trout season on rivers has closed.

As the temperature drops – I had to defrost the car this morning – the still water trout are fighting hard, writes Bob Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The salmon season has been better on the Federation stretches of the Coquet this season.

In the weeks since the August Bank Holiday, the head bailiff says members have caught more than 200 salmon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of those have been caught between High Park and Pauperhaugh.

Of all the migratory fish caught this year, 75 per cent have been salmon and almost every one has been returned to the river.

Last week anglers reported catching between 20 and 25 salmon, along with nearly 10 sea trout.

On the Tyne Federation stretch, Federation members have had more salmon sport than they have experienced over the last two years, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last 10 days, members have had four exceptional fish.

The good sport has been noticed on the River Till Federation stretch as well, where more sea trout have been caught than in recent years.

The brown trout season on the rivers has now closed, but quite a few weighing between three and four pounds were reported caught on the Coquet. However, an outstanding brown trout of seven-and-a-half pounds also came to a member’s net.

Thrunton Long Crag fishery reports bags of more than 20 trout being caught by anglers there.

Bright Buzzers and a wide variety of lures are attracting the trout – Dancer patterns, Daddies, eggs and worm patterns are being particularly successful.

Wishing you all tight rods.