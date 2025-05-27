The Belsay estate hosts its second international horse trials in a month

Belsay is hosting another top equestrian event this month. Picture: Athalens

The beautiful grounds of Belsay Hall and Castle will once again host top riders when the Belsay International Horse Trials (2), sponsored by Barbour, opens on Wednesday (May 28).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a speedy turnaround for Belsay organiser Laura de Wesselow and her excellent team, following the success of Belsay (1) just over a week ago.

“The main site for Belsay (1) – a new event for us, replacing the lost eventing fixture at Chatsworth – occupied a different part of the grounds to the one we use for our well-established and very popular annual fixture,” explained Laura.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have such an exciting week ahead of us, and are so lucky that the Belsay estate has enough space and is versatile enough to mean that we can use fresh ground for this second event.

“The Womble Dickinson Main Arena looks fantastic, as do all the cross-country courses, which will provide a very different test for horses and riders to those at Belsay (1).”

Top riders from a variety of nations will be contesting the international eventing classes, and Britain’s most exciting up-and-coming stars will fight it out in the Junior and Pony National Championships. There are also British Eventing national classes.

As well as the eventing action, there are British Show Pony Society (BSPS) showing classes, National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) and arena eventing competitions, the highly entertaining Jobling-Purser inter-hunt relay and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belsay (2) also forms part of the big-money Northumberland Challenge, which unites the three Northumbrian international eventing venues of Belsay, Alnwick Ford (June 18-22) and Burgham (July 24-27), offering fantastic prize-money bonuses to riders who win or are placed at certain levels at all three events.

There is also a fun dog show and shopping opportunities.

Tickets start at just £12.50 for an adult and £8 for a child aged six-12 (under-fives enter for free) on Thursday, May 29, and £15 for an adult and £10 for a child aged six-12 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (May 30-June 1) if bought online via the event website.

To purchase tickets, view the full time-table and for all further information, visit www.belsayhorsetrials.com.