Teenagers from Cramlington judo club selected to compete for Team GB at European Cadet Championships in Bulgaria
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taylor Chrisp and Evan Anderson from Blyth Juno Michi, based in Cramlington, will compete as part of the 14-strong GB Judo team at the event in Sofia between June 27 and 30.
Taylor will compete for the girls team in the -48kg category. Evan, who has recorded seventh place finishes at the Follonica and Porec Cadet European Cups this year, will compete in the -50kg category.
Both are looking for sponsorship to help with travel costs.
A statement on Blyth Juno Michi’s Facebook said: “We would like to congratulate Evan Anderson and Taylor Chrisp on their selections.
“Evan and Taylor have trained together for many years and it’s fantastic that they are going to share this great opportunity together.
“It is an amazing achievement having two players selected from our small club. Thank you to everyone that has helped with their journey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.