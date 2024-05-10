Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two young members of a Northumberland judo club have been selected to compete for Team GB at the European Cadet Championships in Bulgaria.

Taylor Chrisp and Evan Anderson from Blyth Juno Michi, based in Cramlington, will compete as part of the 14-strong GB Judo team at the event in Sofia between June 27 and 30.

Taylor will compete for the girls team in the -48kg category. Evan, who has recorded seventh place finishes at the Follonica and Porec Cadet European Cups this year, will compete in the -50kg category.

Both are looking for sponsorship to help with travel costs.

Taylor Chrisp and Evan Anderson have been selected by GB Judo. (Photo by Blyth Juno Mich)

A statement on Blyth Juno Michi’s Facebook said: “We would like to congratulate Evan Anderson and Taylor Chrisp on their selections.

“Evan and Taylor have trained together for many years and it’s fantastic that they are going to share this great opportunity together.