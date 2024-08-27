Teams fight 'four' the victory at Berwick Amateur Rowing Club's Trade 4s event

Berwick Amateur Rowing Club held its annual Trade 4s event recently.

There was a day of fun racing at the recent Berwick Amateur Rowing Club Trade 4s event.

Sponsored by Cheviot Trees of Foulden, the weather held out to allow 10 crews to have some fun racing between the bridges, and the banks of the river were full of people enjoying the fun.

The Trade 4s involves teams of novices who are taught how to row over four weeks and then race each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were four men’s crews which allowed for a round-robin event that was won by The Seaweed Men.

The Skimming Stones were second with United Nations taking the Wooden Spoon from the grasps of B ‘oar’ Ders Buses.

Mixed crews and women’s crews raced together, with the women’s crews having a handicap on the day.

Coming out on top of the league were Oar Lympians, who snatched the win from Berwick’s Cancer Cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wooden Spoon was won by Don’t Rock the Boat, who narrowly beat Rowers Ark.

The most coveted prize of all – for the best fancy dress – was won by Don’t Rock the Boat with their brilliant rock outfits.

The crews taking part were: Aquaholics, Oar Lympians, Don’t Rock the Boat, United Nations (Ahlstrom), Berwick’s Cancer Cars, B ‘Oar’ ders Buses (Border Buses), The Seaweed Men, Ian's Whispering Angels (Allanton Inn), The Skimming Stones (Hutton Stone) and Rowers Ark (Galedin Vets).

The club would like to thank everyone who sponsored this annual event.

For more information about the Berwick Amateur Rowing Club, and more pictures from the event, go to the club’s Facebook page, where there are also details of upcoming events.