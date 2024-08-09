Team GB: Morpeth cyclist Hamish Turnbull misses out on individual sprint Olympic medal at Paris 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hamish Turnbull, from Morpeth, won the first of his three quarter final contests against Jeffrey Hoogland but was beaten in the other two, sending his Dutch opponent through to the semi finals.
It means ‘The Morpeth Mish’ has finished seventh in the individual sprint, but his British teammate Jack Carlin remains in contention for an individual sprint medal.
Turnbull has already bagged a silver medal at the Paris games after finishing second to the Netherlands in the men’s team sprint, competing with Carlin and fellow Olympics debutant Ed Lowe.
The Northumbrian 25-year-old will be back in action at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on Saturday to compete in the men’s keirin, his final shot at a second Paris 2024 medal.
Keirin involves riders following a motorised pace bike for three laps as it gradually increases its speed before sprinting for the win against their competitors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.