A Northumberland cyclist has been knocked out of the 2024 Olympics men’s sprint, but still has another chance to add to his medal tally.

Hamish Turnbull, from Morpeth, won the first of his three quarter final contests against Jeffrey Hoogland but was beaten in the other two, sending his Dutch opponent through to the semi finals.

It means ‘The Morpeth Mish’ has finished seventh in the individual sprint, but his British teammate Jack Carlin remains in contention for an individual sprint medal.

Turnbull has already bagged a silver medal at the Paris games after finishing second to the Netherlands in the men’s team sprint, competing with Carlin and fellow Olympics debutant Ed Lowe.

Hamish Turnbull lost out to Jeffrey Hoogland of Team Netherlands in the men's sprint quarterfinals on day 13 of the Olympics. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

The Northumbrian 25-year-old will be back in action at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on Saturday to compete in the men’s keirin, his final shot at a second Paris 2024 medal.

Keirin involves riders following a motorised pace bike for three laps as it gradually increases its speed before sprinting for the win against their competitors.