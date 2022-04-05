Taylor goal earns Berwick a point away to East Kilbride

Berwick Rangers FC.

Graham Taylor was the plsyer who netted the equaliser in the 73rd minute of the match, cancelling out an 18th minute opening goal from Steven Old.

In the closing minutes Kieran McGrath broke through one on one with the home gopalkeeper but pulled his effort wide.

On Saturday (April 9), Berwick play their final home league game of the season when they take on Spartans at Shielfield.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers were away to Armadale in the League Cup Group A where they went down to a 3-0 defeat.

On Saturday, Tweedmouth are home to Craigroyston on the league (A Conference).

In the Border Amateur League, Tweedmouth Amateurs travelled to Coldstream for a Friday night fixture in the Walls Cup.

The Berwick side were in complete control and they won their quarter-final clash 5-0 to qualify for the semi-finals. Goalscorers for the Amateurs were: Brandon Hossack (2), Luke Leah (2), including one from the penalty spot, and an own goal.

In the C Division, Spittal Rovers took a point from a 2-2 away draw against leaders Hawick Colts, keeping them five points behind with three games in hand.

Thomas Grey gave the Berwick side an early lead, but Hawick hit back to lead 2-1. Grey, with his 36th goal of the season, earned Rovers a point at the death.

Third placed Highfields United suffered their first league defeat since November when they were thumped 5-0 at St Boswell’s.

Berwick Colts beat Lauder 3-0.

Fixtures for the BAL for Saturday are: Sanderson Cup SF - Hawick Colts v Spittal Rovers; Lauder v Berwick Colts. B Division - Tweedmouth Ams v Stow.

In the Northern Alliance, North Sunderland were away to Whickham U23s in the Gardiner Cup where they won 4-1 to book their place in the next round.

Kyle Jeffrey scored two goals with Tom Allan and Tichard StNwix also both on target.