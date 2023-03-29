Back row from left: Rory Schlein, Jye Etheridge, Jonas Knudsen, Thomas Jorgensen. Front: Nathan Stoneman, Leon Flint, Connor Coles. Picture: Berwick Speedway

The first home meeting is the next day, Saturday, which is the second leg of their cup competition against Redcar Bears, with the action starting at 7pm. The winners will face Glasgow.

As well as competing in the cup competition, Berwick Bandits will race in the three team ‘Scottish’ section of the BSN Series alongside Edinburgh and Glasgow, meeting both teams home and away.

Their first home match in the BSN Series is on April 15 when they race against Glasgow Tigers, with tapes up at 7pm at Shielfield Park.

The winners and the winners from the northern and southern sections, plus the best-placed second team will meet in a two-legged knockout semi-final before a final to decide the champion.

The Bandits will also take part in the Direct Cabs SGB Championship, facing the other eight teams, home and away.

The top six teams qualify for the group stage before a play-off final to decide the champions.

Their first home meeting in the championship is on May 6, when they meet Scunthorpe Scorpions.

The Bullets will be competing in the SGB National Development League, where they will race the other seven teams home and away, with the top two meeting in a two-legged final to decide the champions.

Their first fixture is on April 7, when they travel to Belle Vue Colts.

Bandits captain 20-year-old Leon Flint will be hoping to continue his fine run of form. He was the 2022 British U19 and U21 champion, as well as scoring 10 points on his GP2 debut.

Also in the team are Thomas Jorgensen, who is back after a previous two-year spell with the team, Rory Schlein, who has come out of retirement to race again, Jye Etheridge, Jonas Knudsen, who joined the team last June, Nathan Stoneman and Connor Coles, the son of Michael, who spent one season with the Bandits in 2007.

Coles will also be part of the Bullets team that includes captain Greg Blair, Danny Phillips, Berwick-born Mason Watson, Jamie Halder, Josh Embleton and Archie Freeman.