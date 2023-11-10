Talented netball player from Bede Academy in Blyth selected to train with the England squad
Cody Sullivan, a Year 11 student at Bede Academy in Blyth, is due to join a Roses Academy training camp at Loughborough University, the only girl in her age group from the north who was selected.
Cody is following in the footsteps of her parents as her father, Andrew, captained the GB basketball squad at the 2012 Olympic Games, while mum Gemma played netball for Wansbeck.
The 16-year-old was spotted while playing at a Netball Performance League event. She will now train as a goalkeeper with the squad at Loughborough University and play matches against Scotland and in a tournament in Gibraltar next year.
“My mum asked me to try netball but I didn’t really want to do it as I was too shy to meet new people,” said Cody, who plays for Seatonians adults and Grange Town Juniors. “I went to the first session and quite enjoyed it so kept going back.”
As a member of the North East Phoenix Academy, she was selected for England after attending a three-day trial in Birmingham.
“The training camp was hard,” she said. “I wasn’t sure I would get picked as it tends to be players from the south and I could not believe it when I was. I’m currently the only one from the north and I do feel really proud of myself.
“All my teammates are really proud too, as is my dad, who knows what it’s like to represent your country. My mum can’t wait to see me in my England dress.”
Cody is in her GCSE year and has to balance netball with her studies. “It is hard juggling the two but I’m determined to make it work,” said Cody, who plans to stay on to do A Levels before hopefully reading a sports degree at Loughborough University.
“My dream is to get into the England first team,” she added.
Cody is looking for sponsors to help with her substantial travel costs. Anyone interested can contact Bede Academy’s director of sport, Simon McAree, on 01670 545111 or email [email protected].
The Roses Academy is part of the England Netball Player Pathway and supports young players on their journey towards being potential senior England internationals.