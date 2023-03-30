The swimming club took 36 swimmers aged eight to 19 years old who competed in relay teams against the best age group and open swimmers in Northumberland, Durham, and Tyne and Wear.

The Dolphins achieved a haul of 3 golds, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals, placing them in the top five clubs overall.

In the boys 13/14 years age group, Tom Robinson, William Oliver, Oscar Redpath, and Sandy Brown stormed to victory in both the 4x50m freestyle relay and the 4x50m medley relay.

Alnwick Dolphins won three relay golds at the tournament.

The girls 13/14 years age group, Issy and Harriet Oldfield, Felicity Oliva, and Sasha Boyden, beat the opposition by a clear 5 seconds to take gold in the 4 x 50m medley relay.

Andrew Batley, Matilda Wilson, Oscar Dennis, and Jess Irvine all swam personal best times in the 9-12 years mixed age group to take the silver medal, holding off strong opposition.

The youngest Dolphins at the event, Archie Brown, Daniel Casini, Oscar Dennis, and Finley Waugh, overcame their nerves and celebrated their first county championships with a bronze medal in the 9/10 years 4x50m freestyle relay.

In the open women’s category Megan Park, Hannah Johnston, Erin Pickard, and Harriet Oldfield took bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay, Megan swimming her leg in under 60 seconds.