Sweethope Loughs reopens with ambitious new management team and three leagues

The best bag at Great Lough last week was 42 trout.

The new manager is Lisa Meadows who, along with husband Anthony, is giving the fishery a new identity.

I popped in last Friday to see such a change. The car park has a new look, as well as the approach to the boat bay.

The fleet of boats has had a good clean and looked smart.

The shower block and toilets were immaculate.

One float tuber was releasing trout in the Great Lough regularly despite the cold easterly wind.

I had a walk around the Little Lough and the trout were rising although the sun was shining bright. One bank angler caught four fish while I was watching, straight lining a team of buzzers.

Lisa and Anthony have lots of new ideas to develop the popularity of Sweethope – the Senior Citizens’ special on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, £20, looks very good value for money. Eight hours of fishing with a boat, keeping two trout, and a motor and battery at half price.

The pensioners boat league starts on Wednesday, May 22, 10am-4pm.

Two other leagues will be starting too, a Friday night boat league, 5.30pm-9.30pm, starts on May 24th.

A float tube league will begin on May 23rd from 5.30pm-9.30pm. These should be good fun and anyone interested should contact Lisa on 07852 515350.

All the details are on the Sweethope website.

Lisa intends to keep the small lough open throughout the winter.