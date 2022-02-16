Successful weekend for Blyth athletes

Blyth veteran women who womn a silver medal at the NE Masters at Wallsend.

On Sunday in Sheffield, Blyth secured seven medals at the Northern Indoors.

Luke Pichler set a new championship record of 8.61s in the U15 60m hurdles to take gold, also picking up silver medals in the shot and high jump.

Hannah Wilson took her second 200m title in the U15 final, having earlier secured high jump bronze.

Sadie Parker smashed the club record in the U15 long jump for silver.

Millie Wilkinson equalled her PB as she took silver in the U15 60m, whilst Senna Gorvett and Emily Bond both produced PB's on their way to the U15 hurdles final.