Successful weekend for Blyth athletes
Team Blyth Juniors enjoyed a hugely successful weekend of athletics across a wide variety of disciplines. On Saturday, Lauren Creaby finished as second Northumberland athlete in the inter-counties XC, securing her place at the prestigious national ESAA XC Champs in March.
On Sunday in Sheffield, Blyth secured seven medals at the Northern Indoors.
Luke Pichler set a new championship record of 8.61s in the U15 60m hurdles to take gold, also picking up silver medals in the shot and high jump.
Hannah Wilson took her second 200m title in the U15 final, having earlier secured high jump bronze.
Sadie Parker smashed the club record in the U15 long jump for silver.
Millie Wilkinson equalled her PB as she took silver in the U15 60m, whilst Senna Gorvett and Emily Bond both produced PB's on their way to the U15 hurdles final.
In the NE Masters at Wallsend. Blyth were represented by Helen Morris, Claire Mason and Alison Cummings who won a silver in the V55-64.