Successful end to season for Alnwick triathletes

Local triathletes Millie Breese and Denise Drummond, who have bioth had successful ends to their season.

At the week long European Multisport Championships in Bilbao in September, Steve Carragher took first place in his age group in the aquathlon. Tracey Sample and Kath Finn were awarded ‘Legend Status’ by the European Triathlon Union for having raced in four events during the week.

Kath was second in the cross-duathlon, eighth in the duathlon, fifth in the cross triathlon and 11th in the aquabike. Tracey finished eighth in the sprint duathlon, ninth in the standard duathlon, 12th in the sprint aquathlon and 16th in the middle distance aquabike.

Chris Calvert was 18th in the middle distance aquabike and Tania Conway was 16th in the sprint aquathlon.

Meanwhile on October 2, Denise Drummond raced in the Ironman Barcelona, completing the 3.90 km swim, 180 km bike and 26 mile marathon run in 12 hours 30 mins. Drummond took first place in her age group and the result qualifies her for the 2023 Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

Millie Breese concluded her season as she headed to Eton Dorney for the final Super Series event. The eliminator format saw athletes competing in back-to-back rounds in the finals, having raced the heats in the morning. Starting as the series leader Millie ended the season on a high claiming maximum points, her third win of the season, giving the North East athlete the series victory in the Youth B category!

Just 2 days later, Millie headed out to La Baule in France, to compete in the European Triathlon Youth Championships. This was Millie’s first European race at this level representing team GB and she qualified comfortably for the ‘A’ final . After an exciting race Millie went on to secure a Bronze medal just behind teammate Lauren who secured a silver medal.