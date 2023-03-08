A rainbow trout Picture: Bob Smith

Northumbrian Waters Reservoirs open this weekend (11-12th), with Derwent and Fontburn opening on Saturday. Kielder opens on Sunday.A new competition will be held at Thrunton Long Crag and Chatton fisheries. The Big One will have a first prize of £3,000.

Heats at Thrunton are on March 19th, April 2nd and 15th. Chatton heats are on March 18th, April 1st and 16th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final will be fished over two days, the first at Thrunton on November 4th and the second at Chatton the following day.Wansbeck Angling Association committee has halved the cost of the season permit for a year.

The joining fee will remain £10, but the season permit will only be £20.