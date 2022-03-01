Success for Wansbeck boxers
Wansbeck Warriors enjoyed success for the second time in a week, writes Brian Bennett.
Following on from Josh Johnstone’s first round stoppage win at the Walker Dome, Zack Buller – nephew of Warriors coach Alan Buller - stepped up to face the challenge of home boxer Tommy Gallagher from Felling Warriors at the venue the Lancastrian Suite, Gateshead.
The bout went three rounds. Zack took centre of ring, producing some excellent boxing while Gallagher relentlessly came forward wanting to brawl. At the end of round two, Buller – who boxed amateur 15 years ago - accidentally received a head butt but pulled himself together to win the fight.
Buller’s record is now two victories out of two in unlicensed bouts, his first which was last year ending in a very early round one stoppage. Coach Alan Buller commented: “He’s a credit to the team. Well done Zack.” Zack’s next port of call will see him in action again at the Lancastrian Suite on April 16.