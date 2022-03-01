Success for Wansbeck boxers

Boxing.

Following on from Josh Johnstone’s first round stoppage win at the Walker Dome, Zack Buller – nephew of Warriors coach Alan Buller - stepped up to face the challenge of home boxer Tommy Gallagher from Felling Warriors at the venue the Lancastrian Suite, Gateshead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bout went three rounds. Zack took centre of ring, producing some excellent boxing while Gallagher relentlessly came forward wanting to brawl. At the end of round two, Buller – who boxed amateur 15 years ago - accidentally received a head butt but pulled himself together to win the fight.