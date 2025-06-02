Success for Oscar at Belsay International Horse Trials

Oscar Fitzgerald is the new British Junior National Champion, having won the Lycetts-sponsored class at Belsay International Horse Trials on Juliet Donald, Lucy Allison and Vittoria Panizzon’s Super Cillious.

The 17-year-old is the son of former Grand National-winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald, but eventing is his chosen sport.

Oscar and 16-year-old Super Cillious were third after cross-country, but a foot-perfect showjumping clear thrust them up the order and will put them in contention for a place on the British team at the Junior European Championships.

Annabel Ridgway and Akim De L’Arquerie took the Project Pony British Pony Championships, adding just 0.4 of a showjumping time-fault to their dressage mark of 24.6. They finished an impressive 7.9 penalties ahead of their nearest rivals.

Oscar Fitzgerald riding Super Cillious. Picture by Athalens.

Northallerton’s Lucinda Atkinson won the Barbour CCI2*-L on PRF Made In England, a seven-year-old mare by Jaguar Mail owned by Amanda Rowe, Jane Crossley and Lucinda.

The pair led from start to finish and completed on their dressage score of 27.4.

A new partnership, that of Willa Newton and Hartacker, scored their first win on just their third full run together in the Hambro Sport Horses CCI3*-S.

They started the day with a dressage mark of 26.6, showjumped clear and picked up only 0.8 time-faults round Adrian Ditcham’s challenging and varied cross-country track to hold off second-placed Wills Oakden and Mile Beach by 0.7pen.

Willa, Wills Oakden and third-placed Michael Jackson (Girl’s Gamble) are now in contention for the 2025 Northumberland Challenge, which offers a prize-pot of £61,000 to riders who win or are placed in the CCI2*-S, CCI3*-S and BE100 at the following events: Belsay, Alnwick Ford (18-22 June) and Burgham (24-27 July).