Success for Oscar at Belsay International Horse Trials
The 17-year-old is the son of former Grand National-winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald, but eventing is his chosen sport.
Oscar and 16-year-old Super Cillious were third after cross-country, but a foot-perfect showjumping clear thrust them up the order and will put them in contention for a place on the British team at the Junior European Championships.
Annabel Ridgway and Akim De L’Arquerie took the Project Pony British Pony Championships, adding just 0.4 of a showjumping time-fault to their dressage mark of 24.6. They finished an impressive 7.9 penalties ahead of their nearest rivals.
Northallerton’s Lucinda Atkinson won the Barbour CCI2*-L on PRF Made In England, a seven-year-old mare by Jaguar Mail owned by Amanda Rowe, Jane Crossley and Lucinda.
The pair led from start to finish and completed on their dressage score of 27.4.
A new partnership, that of Willa Newton and Hartacker, scored their first win on just their third full run together in the Hambro Sport Horses CCI3*-S.
They started the day with a dressage mark of 26.6, showjumped clear and picked up only 0.8 time-faults round Adrian Ditcham’s challenging and varied cross-country track to hold off second-placed Wills Oakden and Mile Beach by 0.7pen.
Willa, Wills Oakden and third-placed Michael Jackson (Girl’s Gamble) are now in contention for the 2025 Northumberland Challenge, which offers a prize-pot of £61,000 to riders who win or are placed in the CCI2*-S, CCI3*-S and BE100 at the following events: Belsay, Alnwick Ford (18-22 June) and Burgham (24-27 July).
