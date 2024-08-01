Jaxon Crosby won his class of the Countryside Challenge.

The Newcastle and District RDA Group, which keeps three riding ponies near Mitford and has strong links with Collingwood School and Media Arts College in Morpeth, is celebrating national success for one of its riders.

Each year, the group takes riders to the regional qualifiers and has success in having them qualify for the annual Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships.

This year, three riders qualified and at the recent RDA event for 2024, eight-year-old Jaxon Crosby won his class of the Countryside Challenge to become a national champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jaxon, from Blyth, attends Collingwood School and Media Arts College, where many students ride with RDA groups in the area.

Newcastle and District RDA Group has volunteers who support riders in lessons and help to care for the ponies. These include a number of Duke of Edinburgh volunteers.

The group won a RDA North Region award in 2023, the Chris Poulsom Cup, for their efforts during that year.