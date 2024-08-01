Success for Jaxon at the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships
Each year, the group takes riders to the regional qualifiers and has success in having them qualify for the annual Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships.
This year, three riders qualified and at the recent RDA event for 2024, eight-year-old Jaxon Crosby won his class of the Countryside Challenge to become a national champion.
Jaxon, from Blyth, attends Collingwood School and Media Arts College, where many students ride with RDA groups in the area.
Newcastle and District RDA Group has volunteers who support riders in lessons and help to care for the ponies. These include a number of Duke of Edinburgh volunteers.
The group won a RDA North Region award in 2023, the Chris Poulsom Cup, for their efforts during that year.
