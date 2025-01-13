Still waters expected to thaw as anticipation rises for salmon anglers

Rainbow trout are fighting long and hard. Picture: Bob Smith

This last week, especially the weekend, saw the still waters frozen and the fisheries closed, writes Bob Smith.

Although some Scottish rivers have started their salmon season already, namely the Helmsdale on January 11, Borgia 12th and the mighty Tay on the 15th, our local rivers, and the Tweed and its tributaries, all begin their season on February 1.

Many Northumbrian Federation anglers will have their 2025 permits and handbooks dropping through their letterboxes in the next few days. It all adds to the anticipation of the forthcoming season.

Lots of salmon anglers have been in our local tackle shops stocking up on fresh bits and pieces, and the latest fly patterns.

The next few days are expected to see a rise in both daytime and overnight temperatures. This should see small local still waters free of ice and anglers enjoying their sport once again.

Rainbows are in prime condition, fighting hard and long, which is giving anglers some really exciting sport.