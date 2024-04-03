Still time for anglers to enter The Big One competition at Thrunton Long Crag

Thrunton Long Crag hosts the first heat of the Big One competition on Sunday. Picture: Bob Smith

The competition will be fished on Long Crag, while Coe Crag will be open to the public as usual.

There are four local heats, with a fifth one being held in Scotland, for anglers to qualify for the two-day final.

There are further heats at Chatton fishery on April 14 and 28, with Thrunton’s second qualifying heat being held on April 21.

The top six from each heat will go through to the final.

The first day of the final will be held at Chatton on May 18, with the second leg being held the following day, May 19, at Thrunton Long Crag.

The winner of the final will receive a prize of £3,000. There are also lots of cash prizes for numerous runners-up.

This week has seen lots of changes in the weather, so all sorts of flies have been successful at different times.

Certain days saw very quiet periods when very few trout were caught, then things changed and rods were bent regularly for other periods of time.

Anglers fishing for six hours seemed to do well, while others fishing for shorter sessions could have been lucky or unlucky.

Fly patterns that have attracted the trout this week have been Buzzers, Bloodworms, Dries and small Lures.