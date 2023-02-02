Reigning U17 girls squash champion and Northumberland U19 number one ranked player Mia Smith received £300 from Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Town Council.

Barrie Smith, Mia’s father, said: “Newbiggin has a great history of sporting achievement, which I believe we should be proud of.

“Supporting the next generation of young talent must be good for the town. It gives young people the confidence to realise they can achieve their goals and gives them structure and discipline.”

From left to right, Cllr Alison Sutherland, Mick Smith, Mia Smith, Barrie Smith, and Cllr Louise Spratt as the grant is awarded.

Barrie applied for the grant to help Mia compete at national events such as the British Open and English Open.

Mia is coached by her uncle Mick Smith, who has represented his country over 50 times in National league matches, at Active Northumberland’s Newbiggin Sports and Community Hub.

The funding was approved by the town council at a meeting on Wednesday, January 18.

Mayor of Newbiggin Town Council Louise Spratt said: “The importance of sports in local communities should never be underestimated and should be embraced to help create a stronger, healthier, and more engaged community.

“Mia is a great ambassador to promote squash and sport in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea as well as Northumberland.

“It is very evident that this young lady has great potential, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours and know that she will continue to succeed with her hard work and dedication.

