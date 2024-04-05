Sports-mad Alnwick youngster is making strides in Olympic weightlifting

Charlie van Loon takes part in the clean and jerk at the English National Championships. Picture: Grip and Rip

Charlie van Loon, 15, a Year 10 pupil at the Duchess’s Community High School, travelled to Maidstone in Kent recently to take part in the British Weightlifting English National Championships.

Facing tough competition in the 67kg category for his age group, he was delighted with his lifts of 58kg in the snatch and 70kg in the clean and jerk.

The sports-mad youngster was advised to try his hand at Olympic weightlifting about five years ago after he and his sister started children’s cross fit at Real Fitness in Alnwick.

He continues to do gym sessions at Real Fitness as well as weightlifting training at Cube Weightlifting Academy in North Shields, and is improving all the time. He has already bettered his lifts at the championships as he trains for the British Age Group Championships, which are due to take place in October.

Charlie also plays rugby for Alnwick U15s and in the Newcastle Falcons Developing Players squad, as well as representing Duchess Community High School at rugby.

He is a goalkeeper for Longhoughton Rangers U15 football team and is in pre-season indoor training with his cricket club, Rock CC.

Charlie’s mum, Fiona Nelson-van Loon, said: “We’re incredibly proud of his commitment and focus to all of his sports and to how he is progressing with his weightlifting.