Speedway fans to enjoy new live racing stream

Speedway fans will be able to watch live streams from Championship meetings in 2022, including Berwick.

Championship action will be available to view on a new streaming channel launched by the league under the British Speedway Network (BSN) for the 2022 season which begins this spring, and with Berwick Bandits competing at this level it means some of their meetings could be shown live.

BSN will live stream over 30 meetings and will feature a variety of competitions from all 11 venues, including Berwick’s Shielfield Park.

Fans all over the world will be able to watch the best the Championship has to offer by subscribing to the online channel which will go live in April – including every play-off meeting and other major events.

British Speedway Chairman Rob Godfrey said: "I'm delighted that the Championship will, for the first time, have its very own online channel. This will supplement the fantastic coverage Eurosport offers with live Premiership speedway throughout the season. We see some fantastic racing every week across the whole of the UK, and now we can bring it to everyone's living room."

Rugby

Ardrossan 24

Berwick RFC 41

Berwick Rugby Club 1sts picked up maximum points when they travelled to Ardrossan for a rearranged league game on Saturday.

The 24-41 victory maintained the Black’s fifth place position in Scottish National League 3 with 41 points, putting them 17 behind leaders Lasswade with two matches in hand.

On a windy day, and playing against the elements in the first half, Berwick kept the home side in close contact going in 17-15 down at the break.

In the second half, with the wind at their backs, the Northumbrians scored straight from the kick-off, the conversion meaning they had their noses in front at 17-22.

Another converted score stretched their advantage to 17-29 before Gareth Hill went over for 17-34.