Speedway - Bandits complete line-up with arrival of Proctor

Ty Proctor.

The Australian is well known to Berwick supporters, having raced in this country sincew 2008-09 when he rode for the Redcar Bears.

He has also raced for Peterborough Panthers, Wolverhampton Wolves, Plymouth Devils, Sheffield Tigers, Workington Comets and most recently for King’s Lynn Stars in the Premiership and Leicester Lions in the Championship.

At most of the clubs he has represented, Proctor has been a solid scorer and Berwick team manager Gary Flint said he has a firm belief that the talented Aussie is better prepared than ever to come and do a solid job for the club in 2022.

"I am really happy to welcome Ty to Berwick,” he said. “Our one to seven is looking very strong and I am excited to get the show on the road now.

"Ty’s track record in the UK has been very solid and only injuries and a recent brief hiatus from the sport have really held him back at all but he has come to the right club to reach his full potential once again.

"On his day he beats anybody in the league on any track, and that is a team managers dream.

"We work very hard on and off the track at Berwick Speedway, and our philosophy is very much based on feeling good and giving 100% effort, and Ty is invested in that, and more prepared than ever, to come and enjoy a successful season at the club."

Proctor is one of four new faces in the Berwick team for 2022, the others being former GB star Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris, American Ricky Wells and flying Dutchman Theo Pijper, who previously rode for the club in 2018.

They join the returning trio of Berwick’s own Leon Flint, Australian Jye Etheridge and Cumbrian-based Kyle Bickley, the latter two starting off at rerserve.

Team manager Flint said: “I think it is a very attractive side and one which should capture the imagination of fans.

"There is a good mixture of experience and youth and I can’t wait for the season to come around.”