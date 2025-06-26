Speedway and Champions League football is proving to be an irresistible mix for Sarah Bulman, the superfan turned administrator.

The 43-year-old was named as co-promoter of the Berwick Bandits speedway team earlier this year, becoming one of only a handful of female administrators in the macho world of high-speed closed circuit motorcycle racing.

And earlier this month she became Newcastle United’s safeguarding and wellbeing manager for Clubs and Partnerships.

The St James’ Park role comes after Sarah called time on a career in the children services social care sector where she had held a number of senior roles and less than three months after she joined Steve Dews as Berwick Speedway co-promoter.

“The job is pretty much to ensure that everything Newcastle United’s name is attached to maintains the club’s highest ethical standards and that everyone leading or taking part does so in a safe environment,” Sarah explained.

Having been introduced to speedway, aged one, at Newcastle’s Brough Park by dad Roy Dexter, Sarah’s teenage years saw her accompanying then Berwick media man Lawrence Heppell and his family up the A1 to Shielfield Park.

Over the years she served Bandits as a cheerleader, steward, safeguarding officer, medical and staff co-ordinator before becoming Berwick’s third female promoter, following in the footsteps of Elizabeth Taylor and Yvette Hope.

While speedway has filled almost all her summers Sarah also became a fully paid-up member of the Toon Army around two decades ago.

“At Christmas I was still just a Bandits supporter and a Newcastle United fan but suddenly I’m involved in the day-to-day running of two of the North East’s greatest sports clubs,” Sarah laughed. “It’s already been quite a year!

“Both jobs fall under the ‘dream come true’ category and while the Bandits is a voluntary post I still needed to make sure that I could give it the time necessary.

“Berwick speedway is a crazy success story – a town of just over 13,000 able to hold its own again big city clubs with crazy budgets and run continuously for approaching 70 years.

“Both clubs mean an awful lot to me and to be involved in the day to day running of them is just amazing.”