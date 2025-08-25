South Hazelrigg trainer Paul Robson hosts a successful open day as he looks forward to his second season at his new base

The open day at Paul Robson's yard.

There can be few, if any, better settings for a racing stable than the South Hazelrigg, Chatton, yard of trainer Paul Robson, now in his second season there since his move from Denholm last summer.

The yard hosted an open day on Sunday and Robson and his family and staff were rewarded with great weather and a very large turnout.

Spectators were able to look around the state-of-the-art facilities, including the new outdoor gallop, sand gallop. swimming pool, covered gallops and much more as well as viewing almost full boxes, with more than 30 horses on view.

Robson took over the microphone to introduce what was on view and to commentate as staff brought each horse around for viewing.

The Paul Robson Racing Club horses also made an appearance, as did club ambassador, former Grand National winning jockey Tony Dobbin.

The club costs a one-off annual fee of £250 and already has a winner with Away She Goes at Kelso in the spring. Mr Withington placed on the flat this summer and L’Insurge is set to go novice hurdling this winter after two promising bumper races last season.

Regular stable jockeys Ryan Mania and Ed Austin were also in attendance.

The yard has had three winners already this new jump season from only 15 runners – Away She Goes, Okavango Delta and Our Girl Sal, and Aaaza was a dual winner earlier in the spring.

Among the new horses in training at South Hazelrigg are two from the James Ewart yard – multi-winner Hapy La Vie (recovering from a leg injury) and Athair Mor, plus Imaginary Dragon from Sandy Thomson’s Greenlaw stable.

Set to go this season is Maximus Oxo, from Tom Scudamore. Ballybough Nelson is another to look out for.

Regulars and winners in their careers, Aazza, Breizh River, Cannock Park, Diamond Mix and Fete Champetre are all back in training and Rhona Brewis from the well known North Northumberland racing dynasty has Crackersnap and Sparky Tom in training.

The yard is looking forward to fully getting going for the new winter jumps programme and to building on last season’s first at South Hazelrigg.

Contact Robson on [email protected] for details about the racing club.