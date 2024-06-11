South Hazelrigg racing yard set to have a new occupier as Paul Robson moves in

Paul Robson with Breizh River after his win at Hexham. Picture: Paul Robson Racing

Former National Hunt jockey and now trainer Paul Robson is set for a new chapter in his life when he moves into the South Hazelrigg yard, Chatton, formerly occupied by Rose Dobbin, at the end of the month.

Robson rode 89 winners as a jumps jockey but a persistent shoulder injury ended his racing career in the saddle in the 2019/20 season. This after he initially stepped down as a jockey in 2005, before returning for a short spell 14 years later.

He then took over the trainer’s licence for the yard at Spittal-on-Rule, Denholm, which had been held by his father, Adam.

The family-owned Robson’s Funeral Directors in Hawick has also been a huge and vitally important part of Robson’s life, more so when he had taken time out of racing, in 2005, to front the business.

He went into training at Denholm in his own right in the 2019/20 season and has produced 13 winners, with the most productive being Just Don’t Know, owned by Border Caravans Ltd, and Cannock Park, which he owns with Colin Thomas.

The most recent winner is the six-year-old chaser Breizh River, also owned by Border Caravans. The gelding recorded an impressive victory at Bangor-on-Dee on Saturday, following a winner at Hexham in late May.

Robson and his wife Stephanie plus children Oliver, Flynn and Heath will move to the Hazelrigg set-up in late June with the horses also due in the yard during the last week of the month.

He expects to have around 30 horses in training at the yard which has top-class facilities, including an all-weather gallop, grass gallop, indoor gallop and swimming pool.

Head lads Graeme Nichol and Poppi Shepherd will move from Denholm with the staff to South Hazelrigg.

Graeme is the father of regular stable jockey Craig.

Once the yard is up and running, Robson hopes to start The Paul Robson Racing Club, which will give punters a chance to join and enjoy the racing ownership experience. In the meantime, the yard is on Facebook.