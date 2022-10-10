Slender lead for Berwick Bullets in speedway play-off semi-finals

Luke Crang and Luke Harrison in action for the Bullets and Mildenhall at Shielfield on Saturday.

At one point they seemed to be cruising towards a final place as, inspired by Luke Crang, who dropped just one point all night, and reserve Mason Watson, they led by 12 points after ten heats.

That lead was then wiped out and the meeting turned on its head by an extraordinary three heats in which the visitors outscored their opponents 15-2.

Mildenhall, led superbly by Jason Edwards, had a trump card in guest Luke Harrison, a 15-year-old who won his first-ever National League race, taking advantage of a Watson error, and went on to score 11 points despite two big crashes.

Watson saw more points go begging in heat four when he seemed to be heading for a 5-1 only for Greg Blair to lose power on the final lap and baulk his team-mate, allowing Jack Kingston to pip the pair on the line and share the heat.

But in heat 11, with Bullets leading 36-24, the wheels came off when Edwards and Harrison took a 5-1 in the re-run after Greg Blair fell.

Watson then hit the deck chasing Josh Warren in 12 before an epic heat 13 when Bickley, off 15m for tape touching, crashed heavily. He was excluded, as was Blair, who blew his engine and was not under power, and Mildenhall took a 5-0 in the re-run, although Kingston had to push home for 300m following a last lap fall.

Falls by Harrison in heats 14 and 15 did not help the visitors’ cause, Bullets ending up as 46-43 winners.

Both sides were left counting the cost of the first leg with injury doubts over Greg Blair, Bickley and Kingston going into Sunday’s second and deciding leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No question that three heat period from 11 to 13 cost us dearly,” Berwick team manager Gary Flint said.

“Three falls and a retirement saw vital points go astray along with those we lost when Greg’s engine problems turned a 5-1 into a shared heat.

“Luke Harrison proved to be an inspired guest for Mildenhall and they probably think they have done the hard work by keeping the tie so close.