Sisters throw their way to gold

Leila and Talia Thompson.

Both girls competed in the throwing events, winning medals, and both coming away with NE Championships under their belts in the shot.

Talia won the U17 event with Leila taking the U15 title.

The weekend started with Leila in the javelin, and in some terrible weather she threw a new personal best to take the silver medal.

She then moved onto the discus where she landed another silver, throwing another PB.

On Sunday both girls were in action in the shot. Talia won the U17 title and then took a bronze in the hammer with a new PB.

Leila was fourth in the hammer before she won the U15 shot.