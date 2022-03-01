Silver for Learmonth at UK Indoors
Berwick athlete Guy Learmonth added another medal to his collection when he claimed silver in the 800m final at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham at the weekend.
Learmonth, who the previous week had set a new indoor personal best of 1:46:46, won his five-man heat on Saturday at the Utilita Arena in a time of 1:49:43, making him the fastest qualifier for Sunday’s final.
But in the six-man final, the Lasswade runner had to settle for second best behind Elliot Giles, who clocked 1:47:99, Learmonth finishing in 1:48:58. Both runners came through on the closing lap after Perth’s Ben Greenwood led at the bell with 400m to go.
The silver was Learmonth’s tenth medal at the UK Indoors.
Afdterwards, he Tweeted: “Thanks for all the messages over the weekend. Race by race, brick by brick, we’re getting there. So close to where I want to be but plenty work still to do.”