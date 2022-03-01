Silver for Learmonth at UK Indoors

Guy Learmonth.

Learmonth, who the previous week had set a new indoor personal best of 1:46:46, won his five-man heat on Saturday at the Utilita Arena in a time of 1:49:43, making him the fastest qualifier for Sunday’s final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in the six-man final, the Lasswade runner had to settle for second best behind Elliot Giles, who clocked 1:47:99, Learmonth finishing in 1:48:58. Both runners came through on the closing lap after Perth’s Ben Greenwood led at the bell with 400m to go.

The silver was Learmonth’s tenth medal at the UK Indoors.