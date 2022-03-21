Sensational weekend for Blyth athletes
It was a sensational weekend for Team Blyth’s young athletes, which started on Friday night as they claimed the team Championship at the Blyth Sportshall Athletics Series, fending off competition from clubs all over the region.
Alexander Robson-Lamb and Hollie-Anne Sudder both broke all-time records along the way.
On Sunday at the Birtley Cross-Country Relays, there was a team bronze for the U13 girls team of Niamh Adams, Olivia Patrick and Caitlin Creaby.
Five of the club’s multi-eventers travelled to Sheffield for the England Athletics Combined Events Championships last Sunday, where they pitted themselves against the very best athletes from England, Scotland and Wales.
Luke Pichler concluded his incredible indoor season with another national title, as he won the U15 boys pentathlon.
In the corresponding girls event, all four finished in the top 11, which was a huge achievement for the club. Senna Gorvett took 11th, just behind Emily Bond in 10th and Hannah Wilson in 8th.
Sadie Parker produced a fine 800m to win the bronze medal by just 5pts. The event also incorporate the Northern Championships, with Luke taking gold, Sadie silver, and Hannah bronze.
Senior member Josh Fiddaman, who is currently at Loughborough University, was in action at Barrowford, Lancashire in the Nike ZoomX Streakfly Podium 5k B Race, finishing on the podium where he took silver in a superb time of 15:15.
*All race results from the Blyth Running Club Winter Series, including individual and team standings, can be found on the club’s official website at blythrunningclub.org.uk