Sensational weekend for Blyth athletes

Blyth's multi-eventers who competed at Sheffield.

Alexander Robson-Lamb and Hollie-Anne Sudder both broke all-time records along the way.

On Sunday at the Birtley Cross-Country Relays, there was a team bronze for the U13 girls team of Niamh Adams, Olivia Patrick and Caitlin Creaby.

Five of the club’s multi-eventers travelled to Sheffield for the England Athletics Combined Events Championships last Sunday, where they pitted themselves against the very best athletes from England, Scotland and Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Pichler concluded his incredible indoor season with another national title, as he won the U15 boys pentathlon.

In the corresponding girls event, all four finished in the top 11, which was a huge achievement for the club. Senna Gorvett took 11th, just behind Emily Bond in 10th and Hannah Wilson in 8th.

Sadie Parker produced a fine 800m to win the bronze medal by just 5pts. The event also incorporate the Northern Championships, with Luke taking gold, Sadie silver, and Hannah bronze.

Senior member Josh Fiddaman, who is currently at Loughborough University, was in action at Barrowford, Lancashire in the Nike ZoomX Streakfly Podium 5k B Race, finishing on the podium where he took silver in a superb time of 15:15.