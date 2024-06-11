Sea trout are starting to enter the Northumberland Federation river in numbers

An angler fishing in the Pauperhaugh area caught a nice brown trout.

This last week strong winds from the northerly arc kept temperatures lower than average, writes Bob Smith.

However three salmon were caught on the High Park section of the Northumberland Federation water.

According to the federation’s head bailiff, Keith Mather, sea trout are now entering the river in numbers, so sport is bound to increase.

On the still water scene, trout were high in the water despite the cold wind. I was catching on dry flies or Suspender patterns.

Fishing a floating line and a single fly I had fun using Yellow owls, various shuttlecock patterns, small foam beetles, black Shipmans buzzers, daddies, and dark olives. These flies were fished static or with a very, very slow figure of eight retrieve.

One man was hooking up regularly using a black and green Montana nymph with a gold bead pattern.