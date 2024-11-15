Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Bandits continue to build their 2025 side with the announcement that Rory Schlein will return for a third season with the Shielfield Park side.

The 40-year-old Australian joins Drew Kemp and Danyon Hume as confirmed starters as Berwick look to consign an injury-ravaged 2024 campaign to the dustbin of history.

Former British Champion Schlein was one of three in-form Berwick riders to suffer serious injury, a crash at Scunthorpe in June leaving him with season-ending shoulder blade and neck vertebrae damage.

It came just a week after Dane Bastian Borke had crashed out of the campaign at Poole and, in addition to a leg injury suffered by Lewi Kerr, effectively ended Berwick’s challenge for a play-off spot.

Schlein is forging a successful second career as a pundit on streaming service British Speedway Network and there were strong rumours on social media that he would retire and concentrate on broadcasting.

But in true Mark Twain style rumours of his retirement have been greatly exaggerated and he will skipper the Borders side again this season having taken over the role at the start of 2024.

"No question that had it not been for injuries to myself, Bastian and Lewi we would have been challenging for the play-offs at the very least," Schlein said.

"Berwick’s management team of Jamie Courtney, Steve Dews and Stewart Dickson have put together a very impressive looking seven and I'm really looking forward to skippering the side.

"Everyone, including myself, has the potential to improve. It's an exciting time for the Bandits."