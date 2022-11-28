New Berwick signings Rory Schlein and Connor Coles.

The FTS Bandits, powered by Keenwood Karpets sprung a surprise by announcing the signing of 2020 British Champion Rory Schlein.

The 38-year-old Australian – who won the British title behind closed doors at Belle Vue during the Covid ruined 2020 season – announced his retirement at the end of 2021, a season when he lifted the Championship title in Poole colours and skippered Wolverhampton to the Premiership play-off semi-finals.

But Berwick swooped to land the signature of the Darwen, Northern Territory who made his British debut for Edinburgh Monarchs in 2001.

He won league titles with the Monarchs and Coventry in the Elite League as well as enjoying success in Swedish and Polish league racing.

Joining him at Shielfield Park next season is 27-year-old Connor Coles – son of another Monarchs legend, Michael, who spent half a season with the Bandits in 2007.

He has been a steady scorer in the National League, lifting the league and cup double with Leicester Lion Cubs last season, and has previous second tier experience with Edinburgh and Newcastle.

He guested for Berwick at Leicester last season in place of 2023 team-mate Jonas Knudsen when the young Dane was sidelined by visa delays.

Along with new signing Thomas Jorgensen and the returning Leon Flint, Jye Etheridge, Nathan Stoneman the Bandits are the first team to declare their seven.

Team manager and promoter Gary Flint said: “I believe that we have put together a side capable of winning matches home and away.

“After always seeming to just miss out on the play-offs we are determined to get there in 2023.

“Once we became aware of Rory’s availability we were in no doubt that he would be the perfect fit for the Bandits bringing huge experience both on and off track.

“Similarly Connor brings a vast amount of experience to our reserve pairing.

