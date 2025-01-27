Saturday sees start of salmon fishing season on local rivers

The salmon season starts locally on February 1. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

This Saturday, February 1, sees the start of this year’s salmon season on all our local rivers, writes Bob Smith.

Salmon anglers always dream of catching a strong spring salmon. The first salmon caught on the Northumbrian Federation stretches of the Coquet by a member will receive the Coquet Trophy from his Grace the Duke of Northumberland.

Popular pools for catching that special first salmon are usually in the lower beats around Warkworth.

Well-known angler Simon Gawesworth is opening the salmon season on the Bywell beat on the Tyne. Afterwards he is attending the Rod and Tackle shop in Cramlington, at about 11am, to demonstrate casting techniques with single and double handed rods.

He, along with Jim Fern and John Walker, who are qualified coaches, will help any anglers with any aspect of their fly fishing.

I gather the entries for the Big One competition are going well – anyone interested should contact Chatton or Thrunton to book their place in the heats.