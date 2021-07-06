Sarah completes 100km race
In her first race since joining Alnwick & District Triathlon Club, new member Sarah Lewington took on a big running challenge competing in the recent Race to the Castle.
The 100km race from Kirkhale to Bamburgh went through some beautiful countryside, none of which Sarah saw because the weather was so grim. Athletes from out of the area running alongside Sarah had been looking forward to the views from Simonside which Sarah had to describe to them as visibility was so poor. Sarah said “I was personally glad of this weather as I cope much better with the cold than the heat.”
This was Sarah’s first ultramarathon and she had nothing but praise for the event organisers.
There was an option to run half the distance on Saturday, sleep over in tents at Acklington and complete the race to Bamburgh on Sunday. Sarah decided to do the race in one day and finished the 100 km in 12hrs 13min and was 6th female overall.