Salmon anglers fill their nets on the River Tweed

Last week was quite a week for the salmon anglers on the Tweed, writes Bob Smith.

My understanding is that the majority of the beats, not all, recorded catching a total of 365 salmon and 64 sea trout.

On Wednesday alone, 95 salmon came to the net. A good few salmon were lost too.

West Learmouth, which I believe is the shortest, or one of the shortest beats on the river, brought 15 fish to the net. The same beat had one of the heaviest salmon caught, weighing 22lbs.

The local rivers continue to run very low although the Coquet did have a small rise which ran off within 24 hours.

On the still waters, the water temperatures still remain quite high which makes fishing quite a challenge. Air temperatures are cooling down, particularly in the mornings, so fishing should improve this month.

Over the summer, Chatton fishing has built an impressive stone entrance and installed a defibrillator on site.

Visiting Thrunton fishery I saw an osprey. It circled Coe Crag three times, stooped, and caught a trout. It flew across the field, landed on a telegraph pole and enjoyed its meal.

I’ve seen these birds before at Sweethope and Hallington but this was the first time I’ve seen them actually dive from the sky and take a fish.

It was a pleasure to see a professional angler catching a fish so easily.