Sailing regatta held in Alnmouth - with mass disqualification after sailors take wrong route

The annual River Aln Boat Club Sailing Regatta attracted 17 boats.

Sailors, which included some from Tynemouth and Ripon, were greeted with light airs for the two scheduled races around the estuary course.

The first race was led from start to finish by Chris Mayes followed by Andrew Nel, in third splitting the four Tynemouth lasers was Oliver Whitling in his Enterprise Dinghy.

For the second race the sailors set out the opposite way around the estuary course which seemed to confuse the first six across the line as they managed to take the wrong route back through the finish gate to earn a disqualification much to race officer George Ternant’s bemusement.

Participants in the Alnmouth Regatta.

This left Martin Swinbank to wrap up victory in his Wanderer closely followed by Jonathon Wallis and James Brealey both in their solos.

Later followed a BBQ for all involved.

Race 1 - 1. Chris Mayes (Laser) TSC; 2. Andrew Nel (Laser) TSC; 3. Oliver Whitling (Enterprise Dinghy) RABC

Race 2 - 1. Martin Swinbank (Wanderer) RABC; 2. Jonathon Wallis (Solo) RABC; 3. James Brealey (Solo) RABC