Runners have fun at Morpeth's Fair Day Fun Run, with Morpeth Harrier Mason Gaylor taking the honours

Mason Gaylor on his way to winning Morpeth's Fair Day Fun Run.

There were just short of 100 finishers at Morpeth’s Fair Day Fun Run.

And it was the same first two home as last year, with Morpeth Harrier and Newminster pupil Mason Gaylor winning by a few seconds from Birtley Harrier Izzy Hall.

Behind them there came a stream of excited youngsters, some already serious runners, others running hand in hand with proud parents for the first time, but all clearly thrilled to make it back to the finish in front of the town’s clock tower.

By coincidence, Sunday saw the 43rd running of the Blaydon Race, run, as ever, on June 9 as enshrined in Geordie Ridley’s North East anthem.

The short burst of light showers fortunately didn’t herald a spell of more persistent rain or dampen the enthusiasm of the several thousand who had gathered on the Quayside to be part of the iconic race, which was once again won by Callum Johnson of Gateshead Harriers in a time of 27 minutes 41 seconds.

Morpeth Harriers had the distinction of providing both the second and third-placed runners, with Carl Avery next home in 28:16 and training partner Finn Brodie a couple of seconds behind in 28:18.

With Sam Hancox starting to return to some good form seventh in 29:43 and James Tilley 12th in his first Blaydon in 30:21, the club were again clear winners of the Men’s team award.

Sonia Samuels, of Sale Harriers, was the first female finisher in 31:28, ahead of Durham City’s Jasmine Wood (32:44) and North Shields Polytechnic Harrier Molly Pace (34:04).