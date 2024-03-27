Runners go the extra lap to help food bank at Ashington Hirst Running Club event

More than 50 runners took part in the Margison's Miles event. Picture: AHRC

Held in the name and memory of the club’s founder, Alf Margison, the event is an open invitation to runners to enter as well as support the club’s chosen charity, the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, whilst completing as many laps of the 2.6 mile course as they wish before the cut off time.

Some 55 runners, some from other local clubs, others running individually, as well as a large contingent of ‘Hirsties (easily recognisable in their purple and gold club tops), clocked up 753 miles and 325 laps between them, with one runner completing 12 laps and running an amazing 31.2 miles in the process.

A new age-related AHRC club record for a half marathon was also set by Jane Wilkes, demonstrating how easy it is to run 13.5 miles and smile all the way round.

As well as a van filled with food for Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, kindly donated by runners, marshals and others, a cash donation from the entry fee to the event has been provided to the food bank, which will enable the charity to continue supporting those in need in Ashington and the surrounding area.